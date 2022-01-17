QAnon fans now believe JFK is making secret public appearances -- disguised as Trump
A person wears a QAnon sweatshirt during a pro- Donald Trump rally on Oct. 3, 2020, in the borough of Staten Island in New York City. - Stephanie Keith/Getty Images North America/TNS

Some believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory now not only believe that the late President John F. Kennedy is still alive, but that he's been dressing up as former President Donald Trump while making secret public appearances.

Vice News reports that Michael Protzman, the leader of a Dallas-based QAnon cult, has been telling his followers that he believed that it was JFK, not Trump, who spoke during a weekend rally in Arizona because the former president apparently appeared shorter than he normally does.

Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 and he would be 104 years old if he were still alive today.

READ MORE: WATCH: Anti-vaccine police sergeant flips out on 'goose steppers' after restaurant calls the cops on her

JFK was also apparently not the only dead icon spotted at Arizona's Trump rally, as Vice notes that a rapper named Pryme Minister, who is an acolyte of Protzman's, said that both Tupac Shakur and Kobe Bryant were both in attendance.

Additionally, reports Vice, Protzman spent time at the rally trying to convert fellow Trump supporters to his belief that multiple dead famous Americans are actually still alive.

"At the event, Protzman, dressed in a Trump hat, a long red tie, and a 'Let’s go Brandon' hoodie, attempted to red-pill attendees by displaying the bastardized version of the Hebrew numerology system called Gematria that he has used to convince his followers that he can tell the future," the website reports.

SmartNews