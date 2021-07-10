Trump has fallen so low that Jim Acosta has gone from calling him a 'clown' to labeling him a 'Karen'

CNN's Jim Acosta presented a brutal segment on Saturday examining how Donald Trump is pretending that he's still president despite losing the 2020 election.

"A couple of weeks ago, I compared Trump's comeback tour to the circus full of sideshow acts and clowns," Acosta noted. "I later got an email from an expert on the circus industry, this person pointed out that comparison actually was not fair because unlike the chaos of Trump world, the circus is carefully composed and organized."

"That's a great point, comparing Trump to a clown is most definitely an insult to clowns," Acosta said.

"He's more like one of those mask-hating customers at the grocery store," he explained. "You've seen them, a 'Karen' or whatever the name would be in Trump's case. You can almost hear him saying 'I want to talk to the manager about the election.' 'I want to talk to the manager of Twitter or Facebook.' And the American people are kind of like the store manager. We have to explain, 'Well, sir, you lied about the election. You incited an insurrection. You're going to have to leave the store or we're calling security. Please take your fake White House seal and go play president somewhere else.'"

Watch:



