'He wasn't on the ballot!' GOP lawmaker struggles to defend Trump's midterm humiliation

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) on Sunday defended former President Donald Trump after his Senate candidates performed poorly in the midterm elections.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream asked Banks if Trump's expected 2024 campaign is a "good thing or a bad thing for the GOP."

"It shouldn't be a surprise to anybody," Banks said. "Donald Trump remains a very popular figure in the Republican Party, in each corner of the country. And remember, when he was on the Ballot in 2016 and 2020, we won a lot more seats than when he wasn't on the ballot in 2018 and 2022."

"His picks had a rough time," Bream pointed out.

"But he wasn't on the ballot!" Banks exclaimed. "And that's something to remember too. He supported many candidates who did win around the country as well. The 2024 primary is in front of us. We're still unpacking what happened last Tuesday, trying to figure out where our party goes from here. And over the next couple of weeks, that will be our focus on Capitol Hill, picking up the pieces moving forward."

Banks would not say if he supports a Trump 2024 presidential run.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.