Jim Clyburn fears DOJ isn't moving fast enough on Trump's election schemes

On CNN Monday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) warned that the United States Department of Justice isn't moving fast enough on the matter of whether to prosecute former President Donald Trump's inner circle for his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The public, Clyburn said, is calling for action, and the DOJ isn't operating at the pace it should be.

"I want to ask you about your opinion of the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland," said anchor John Berman. "How would you assess how he is handling the decision about whether to prosecute former President Donald Trump?"

"Well, I'm not going to zero in on the prosecution of Donald Trump," said Clyburn. "I do have some concerns about what seems to be some reticence from the Department about how to ratchet up these prosecutions. I got nominated last week and I'm talking to voters. I've been in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, all in the last 30 days. And I'm telling you, people are concerned that the Department of Justice may have too many carryovers from the last administration and not moving in order to do what's needed to protect this democracy."

RELATED: ‘This is starting to sink in’: Morning Joe says Jan. 6 findings are starting to ‘resonate’ with Trump’s base

"Are you concerned that they're not moving quickly enough?" Berman followed up.

"Yes, I am," said Clyburn. "There's no question about that. I've talked to my constituents, and I get a lot of my marching orders from them. They're concerned. So am I."

Watch below or at this link.