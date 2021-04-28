'Moron' GOP ex-senator brutally fact-checked for casting doubt on vaccines

Conservative activist and former senator Jim DeMint was buried in fact-checks and derision for questioning the need for young adults to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The former U.S. senator from South Carolina expressed his approval of remarks by podcaster Joe Rogan, who told listeners that "healthy 21-year-olds" did not need to worry about getting the COVID-19 vaccine because they were unlikely to die from the virus.

"He's right and should be applauded," said DeMint, a leading figure in the Tea Party movement a decade ago. "We need more people telling the obvious truth. #FactsNotFear"

Other social media users pointed out that coronavirus could be spread to more vulnerable people by those who showed no symptoms themselves, among other problems with DeMint's analysis.







































