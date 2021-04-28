'Moron' GOP ex-senator brutally fact-checked for casting doubt on vaccines

Conservative activist and former senator Jim DeMint was buried in fact-checks and derision for questioning the need for young adults to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The former U.S. senator from South Carolina expressed his approval of remarks by podcaster Joe Rogan, who told listeners that "healthy 21-year-olds" did not need to worry about getting the COVID-19 vaccine because they were unlikely to die from the virus.
"He's right and should be applauded," said DeMint, a leading figure in the Tea Party movement a decade ago. "We need more people telling the obvious truth. #FactsNotFear"
Other social media users pointed out that coronavirus could be spread to more vulnerable people by those who showed no symptoms themselves, among other problems with DeMint's analysis.
@JimDeMint Jim you need to go beyond “risk of death.” It can still infect you, and you can still transmit it to ot… https://t.co/h6mf934v5f— Bront (@Bront)1619611930.0
@JimDeMint If you don't understand externalities, it is never too late to take an economics class. Your right to sw… https://t.co/CSXaBcfNFM— (((Howard Forman))) (@(((Howard Forman))))1619612397.0
@AndrewTarnawsky @PoliticalBront @JimDeMint A friend's 33 trade year old nephew was in a coma for 2 weeks and the I… https://t.co/cHDjVeEEJa— Chris Martin (@Chris Martin)1619613845.0
@PoliticalBront @JimDeMint Caring about others never occurs to people like him.— Rick Schrenker (@Rick Schrenker)1619616729.0
@PoliticalBront @JimDeMint And infection can have life-long consequences for your health.— 😷 Bibliobibuli. Hygge is my ikigai. 😷 (@😷 Bibliobibuli. Hygge is my ikigai. 😷)1619612534.0
@PoliticalBront @JimDeMint Not to mention, death is not the only thing to be concerned about. Even world class athl… https://t.co/vixXYpmmuc— Steve (@Steve)1619613362.0
@PoliticalBront @JimDeMint You can still get and pass along the virus when vaccinated so go kick rocks.— Dan Radoff (@Dan Radoff)1619617364.0
@JimDeMint Joe Rogan is not right. It is irresponsible for people to be spreading misinformation about the vaccine… https://t.co/kSfZ9fCupy— Rocky Mountain Views 💉💉 (@Rocky Mountain Views 💉💉)1619618522.0
@JimDeMint This is Jim. https://t.co/9WBvLu2f6g— Vladimir Gutierrez (@Vladimir Gutierrez)1619611935.0
@tolles @JimDeMint @StevenJDuffield It goes deeper than that. Acting in such a way as to demonstrate an understandi… https://t.co/8M1HtPifjL— Dave Littler (@Dave Littler)1619614938.0