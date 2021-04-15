‘National embarrassment’ Jim Jordan faces brutal mockery after getting shut down by Fauci and Maxine Waters

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was ridiculed on Thursday after he ranted at Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"And I'm asking what measures have to be obtained before Americans get their First Amendment liberties back," Jordan said to Fauci.

"Right now we have about 60,000 infections a day, which is a very large surge. We're not talking about liberties. We're talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans. That's what we're talking about," said Fauci.

"You need to respect the chair, and shut your mouth!" said Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to Jordan.

