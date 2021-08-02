Jim Jordan 'knows exactly what' Trump told him during the MAGA riot: former Tea Party congressman

On CNN Monday, former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) criticized Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his response when asked whether he had communicated with former President Donald Trump on the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I know Jim Jordan," said Walsh, a former Tea Party conservative and presidential candidate who became one of Trump's most outspoken critics from the right. "Jim Jordan knows exactly when he spoke to Donald Trump on January 6th and he knows exactly what Donald Trump said to him. Jim Jordan doesn't stammer like that. I've rarely seen Jim Jordan stammer like that ... this is why it's so important that Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy and Mark Meadows and all of these guys get subpoenaed and get their butts in front of that select committee."

"They're not going to talk, though, Joe," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "Do you expect they actually will?"

"No. I don't think they'll show or adhere to a subpoena, but they should still be issued and delivered those subpoenas," said Walsh. "The most important things we need to find out are how and why did January 6th happen? Trump incited it. But then Trump's behavior that day we know from reports that he sat in front of the TV and cheered on these supporters. He was speaking to Jordan and he was speaking to McCarthy multiple times that day."

Watch below: