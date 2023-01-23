'Turnabout is fair play': GOP looks to use Democratic tactics to pressure Biden administration

Republicans may steal a page out of the Democratic playbook as they look to weaken President Joe Biden and his congressional allies.

GOP lawmakers have complained for a year and a half that the Jan. 6 committee worked too closely with the Department of Justice and exceeded their authority to investigate Donald Trump and his Republican allies, but they may end up embracing many of the same tactics now that they're in the majority, reported Politico.

“Turnabout is fair play, and they were warned this at the time — on everything from kicking members off committees … two impeachment efforts, everything else,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK).

Republican leaders are already facing pressure from the right-wing base to put the Biden administration under pressure -- possibly using impeachments -- but more moderate Republicans fear caving in to extremists will hurt them with voters.

“I think mostly what the Democrats did as precedent is weaken Congress … I don’t think they did a very good job,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), who will serve on the Oversight Committee. “If we get into a tit for tat — I don’t think that will serve Republicans, Congress or the American people well.”

Republicans will use a select subcommittee to investigate the “weaponization” of the federal government to investigate Trump and his allies that will be led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who came under scrutiny for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Democrats expect to see some of the same tactics they used against the previous administration.

“Republicans set the playbook, and Trump set the playbook, for how to defend against some of this, get it in court and tie it up," said a House Democratic aide. "That sword cuts both ways from them. I’ve been around the Hill long enough to know what goes around comes around."