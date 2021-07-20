Jim Jordan appointed to Capitol riot commission even though his actions 'drove the insurrection': Anderson Cooper

CNN host Anderson Cooper on Monday expressed bewilderment that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed GOP lawmakers such as Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) to serve on the Capitol riot commission.

Cooper singled out Jordan as a particularly problematic Capitol riot commissioner, as he participated in pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rallies that falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Cooper then played a clip of Jordan saying late last year that "I don't know how you can ever convince me that President Trump didn't win this thing based on all the things you see," which he said was the kind of rhetoric that incited Trump supporters to riot at the Capitol.

"Isn't that exactly what drove the insurrection?" Cooper asked reporter Ryan Nobles.

"There is a pretty compelling body of evidence that says just that, Anderson," Nobles replied. "And that is part of what this select committee's task is to do, to connect those dots to figure out what went wrong here on January 6th, and then come up with solutions to prevent it from ever happening in the future. That's why there was a lot of concern about the picks that Kevin McCarthy was going to make to this panel."

Watch the video below.









