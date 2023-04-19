Jim Jordan (R-OH) has reportedly retreated in his fight against the DOJ by agreeing not to videotape a transcribed recording with the FBI.
Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has been embroiled in a behind-the-scenes battle with the Justice Department over his desired recording of interviewees being questioned as part of a probe into potential political bias in federal agencies, according to the Washington Post's exclusive report. Jordan is also the chair of the committee's select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government.
The Washington Post cites a person close to the matter in reporting that Jordan caved on the issue of videotaping a transcribed interview with a mid-level employee of the FBI.
"The FBI employee was the first witness to appear before the committee who was not to be videotaped after Justice Department officials on Monday threatened to cancel the witnesses appearance if Jordan did not agree to the bureau's terms of a transcribed interview only," the publication reported.
Jordan has reportedly sought transcribed interviews with more than 12 current and former FBI employees as part of the probe into bias.
"The behind-the-scenes negotiations over videotaping witnesses have become a flash point in the weaponization committee's strategy, as Justice Department officials have drawn a red line at being filmed during closed-door proceedings," the Washington Post said in its article.
Jordan was recently criticized by MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who said Jordan held a "circus hearing" targetting District Attorney Alvin Bragg in connection with crime rate issues.