'Case closed -- he did it': Jim Jordan mocked for proclaiming Matt Gaetz's innocence
www.rawstory.com

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) drew ridicule on Wednesday when he proclaimed that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was innocent of any allegations involving underage sex trafficking.

Jordan, who has long been one of Gaetz's staunchest congressional allies, told CNN's Ryan Nobles that "I believe Matt Gaetz" is innocent after it was revealed on Tuesday night that he's being investigated by the Department of Justice for potentially having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old.

However, Gaetz may not want Jordan to be the man vouching for him, as the Ohio congressman has been accused by former wrestlers at Ohio State University of covering up sexual abuse by former OSU doctor Richard Strauss during Jordan's tenure as an OSU wrestling coach.

Given Jordan's past, his statement declaring Gaetz's innocence drew instant ridicule -- check out some reactions below.