'Case closed -- he did it': Jim Jordan mocked for proclaiming Matt Gaetz's innocence

<p>In the memoir, out April 6, Biden recalls how he bought crack from a homeless addict who later moved in with him.</p><p>"The relationship was symbiotic," the 51-year-old writes. "It was two crack addicts who couldn't find their way out of a paper bag. A one-act crack farce."</p><p>The president's sole surviving son details an incident in 2016 when he went looking to buy drugs at a homeless camp in Los Angeles.</p><p>"I went through and stepped around people curled up on thin pieces of cardboard. Beyond them, I noticed a tilting, unlit tent. It was pitch black. All I saw was the gun pointed at my face," he writes.</p><p>Biden, a frequent target of conservative ire in the United States, was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after a positive test for cocaine.</p><p>In "Beautiful Things," published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Biden recalls a time when he was "so desperate for a drink" that he couldn't walk one block from the liquor store to his home "without uncapping the bottle to take a swig."</p><p>He describes how he started drinking heavily in his 20s, went to rehab and relapsed after his brother died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46</p><p>Hunter, now sober and an artist based in Los Angeles, also recalls the car crash that he and Beau survived in December 1972.</p><p>The crash, which happened just weeks after their father was first elected a US senator from Delaware, killed their mother and baby sister.</p><p>"Suddenly, I see my mother's head turn to the right," he writes. "I don't remember anything else about her profile: the look in her eye, the expression of her mouth. Her head simply swings," he writes.</p><p>Hunter, who has enjoyed unwavering love and support from his father, became a regular focus of Donald Trump's attacks ahead of the November 3 vote for his business dealings in Ukraine and China.</p><p>In the book, he insists he did "nothing unethical" and disputes allegations he displayed a lack of judgement in sitting on the board of energy company Burisma.</p><p>"The episode that led to the impeachment of a president and landed me in the heart of the decade's biggest political fable is most remarkable for its epic banality," Biden writes.</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>