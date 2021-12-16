'Tell us everything': CNN's Paul Begala demands Jim Jordan reveal all his MAGA riot texts

On CNN Thursday, Democratic strategist Paul Begala demanded that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) release all of his communications from January 6, following revelations that he privately texted former chief of staff Mark Meadows to urge then-Vice President Mike Pence discard electors from states President Joe Biden won.

"Congressman Jordan says there is more context and we are entitled to that and he is entitled to that," said Begala. "He should release it. It is his texts. My guess is he has access to his own texts. So he should tell us this, we should know everything. And Idraw a big distinction between Fox News personalities, who by the way were saying the right thing in private, saying please make him stop the violence, and a congressman. A congressman swore an oath to the Constitution. Cable news talking heads don't swear an oath to the Constitution. We hope they are loyal to it. Mr. Jordan took an oath to uphold the Constitution."

"I really do want to see the context," added Begala. "He might have said, isn't this crazy? He is entitled to his whole defense. But he could offer it to us right now. Give us the context, Congressman Jordan. Because that is getting pretty close to undermining the constitutional order here. By the way, not only throwing out electoral votes, but the millions of votes of American citizens who cast them that determined those electoral votes."

