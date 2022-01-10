Jim Jordan hints at new legal strategy to avoid testifying about Capitol riot: report

According to a report from Punchbowl News, the long letter Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent to the bipartisan House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection hinted at the legal strategy he plans to use to avoid testifying.

On Sunday, the Ohio Republican left no doubt that he wants to remain close-mouthed about the events of that day along with what he and former president Donald Trump talked about in a series of phone calls.

While Jordan said back in July "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," when push came to shove, he decided to clam up.

As Punchbowl notes, Jordan's letter claimed, "Your attempt to pry into the deliberative process informing a Member about legislative matters before the House is an outrageous abuse of the Select Committee’s authority. This unprecedented action served no legitimate legislative purpose and would set a dangerous precedent for future Congresses.”

That, the report states, indicates Jordan may be relying on the Speech or Debate Clause, "which protects lawmakers and staffers from questioning about legislative activity."

However, as the report notes, his claim "may make constitutional or legal experts pause."

Asking, "can a member assert the Speech or Debate privilege against Congress?" the Punchbowl report added, "The gist of Jordan’s argument here is basically 'So what? Congress’ certification of the Electoral College is required by law. As a member of Congress, Jordan has a right to be involved in any debate tied to those congressional proceedings."

For their part, Democrats see Jordan involved in "an inappropriate pressure campaign to convince Pence to 'simply throw out the votes he deems unconstitutional in order to overturn a presidential election and subvert the will of the American people'."

