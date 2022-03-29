'How can you forget a call that long?' Reporter hounds Jim Jordan about his infamous Jan. 6 Trump phone call

Spectrum News reporter Taylor Popielarz on Tuesday filmed himself hounding Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) about the infamous phone call he had on January 6th, 2021 with former President Donald Trump.

The video shows Popielarz following Jordan around the United States Capitol building and asking Jordan about the seven-and-a-half-hour gap in White House call logs that occurred on January 6th, including the time when Trump supporters were violently rioting at the Capitol.

Popielarz grilled Jordan about having a ten-minute call with Trump that morning and claiming to not remember the contents of what was discussed.

"What do you say to constituents who question... how do you forget a call that long on a day as significant as that?" he asked.

"I said I talked to him," Jordan replied.

"I know," said Popielarz. "But you said you didn't remember, you initially told me you didn't remember if it happened before."

"Right and that's old news," Jordan shot back. "I talked to the president on that day."

"Do you think your constituents deserve to know what you talked about?" asked Popielarz.

"You can look at our letter," Jordan replied. "We got all the answers in our letter we sent two months ago."

Jordan then declined to say whether he would cooperate with a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the riots.

Watch the video below.


