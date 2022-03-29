Andrew Giuliani attacks transgender Americans by talking about his own daughter's genitalia

The son of the disgraced former mayor of New York City has found himself in a fresh controversy following statements about his 4-month-old daughter at an extremist event.

"New York gubernatorial hopeful—and son of disgraced Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani—Andrew Giuliani brought up his young daughter in a weekend rant about gender, stating that he had 'looked under the hood' and that she was a woman and 'she’s gonna stay a woman.' Giuliani’s comments, delivered at a Long Island rally by a far-right group, came amid remarks condemning options for transgender people," The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

Rudy's son wasn't the only GOP candidate to attend the event.

"The rally, outside the Bellmore train station in Long Island, was advertised like a Woodstock for downstate New York’s fringe-right movement. The event, a rogue’s gallery of school board-storming groups, was hosted by an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an 'extreme anti-government group.' Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the frontrunner in New York’s Republican gubernatorial primary, also attended the rally and praised that anti-government group, the Long Island Loud Majority, in his opening remarks," The Beast reported.

The publication reported on the history of the groups behind the event.

"In Long Island, which Zeldin represents, the Long Island Loud Majority (LILM) is known for its participation in a series of chaotic school board meetings," The Beast reported. "In October, Newsday identified LILM as a leading instigator in a series of school board shouting matches about topics like masks and race. (The other group named in the Newsday report, Moms For Liberty, was also listed as an attendee at the Sunday rally.)"

The Beast quoted from Andrew Giuliani's remarks.

"So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple," he said.

Read the full report.