Jim Jordan now admitting he spoke with Trump multiple times during Capitol siege: report
While still pleading ignorance over what transpired when he spoke with Donald Trump on Jan. 6th as the U.S. Capitol was under siege, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) confessed to a Politico reporter that he probably had multiple talks with the president that day instead of just one.

In July, Jordan claimed, "I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know…I don't know when those conversations happened," reported Rolling Stone.

According to Politico's Olivia Beavers, the Ohio conservative is altering his story on the heels of the House select committee on the Jan 6th insurrection asking phone companies for records on phone calls during that day -- including those involving lawmakers.

Politico's Playbook is reporting, "Look, I definitely spoke to the president that day. I don't recall — I know it was more than once, I just don't recall the times," Jordan explained when pressed.

"Jordan has previously disclosed that he spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, but not the existence of more than one call on the day — a rare piece of new information on the former president's moves during the riot at a time when House Republicans are loath to discuss such specifics," the report states. "Trump-Jordan discussions are likely to be of keen interest to the Democrat-led select committee on Jan. 6, which is expected to soon seek phone records of members of Congress themselves in its probe."

