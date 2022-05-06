Jim Jordan accuses FBI of unfairly targeting employees who attended January 6 Trump events
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray in which he alleged that the FBI has been unfairly targeting Trump supporters within the bureau.

In the letter, Jordan claimed that "we have been alerted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation appears to be attempting to terminate the employment of FBI employees who were engaged in protected First Amendment activity on January 6, 2021."

Jordan emphasizes that these FBI employees did not break into the Capitol after the January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally and have not been charged with any crimes related to the riots.

Jordan also claimed that the FBI was revoking security clearance for employees by citing "“Adjudicative Guideline A — Allegiance to the United States," which he said implies "the FBI believes the employees who attended protests on January 6 are no longer loyal to the United States."

Jordan concluded by urging Wray to cooperate with any inspector general investigation into the matter.

"We are conducting oversight to ensure the FBI is not retaliating against FBI employees for exercising their First Amendment rights," he wrote. "We ask for your personal assurance that the FBI will cooperate fully with the Inspector General’s examination."

Read the full letter here (PDF).

