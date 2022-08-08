The man who sent feces to Jim Jordan and other GOP lawmakers was a former Ohio court mediator
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

When Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and other Republican lawmakers got feces in the mail, the police began an investigation into the harmless prank. Now, the man who sent the poo has been arrested and identified as a former court mediator.

According to the Trib Live, police arrested 77-year-old Richard Steinle, from Mogadore, Ohio on Friday under charges of sending “injurious articles as nonmailable." According to the report, the poo, while organic, can somehow cause injury and is a hazardous material and thus is a federal violation.

There's a maximum prison sentence of one year and a possible $100,000 fine.

"The feces mailed in early July prompted an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, but investigators said Steinle has been sending such letters since August 2021 to elected officials in Washington D.C., Kentucky, California and Ohio," said the report.

The employees in the mailroom at the Ohio Statehouse intercepted about 25 letters that were deemed fake. Postal inspectors did an investigation and surveillance of Steinle's home after a tip from another court employee that he might be involved in the letters. The letter intercepted was the one contaminated with feces, though it isn't clear if it was animal or human.

Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney called the incident a "type of biohazard" and an "attack" on the lawmakers. He said it "doesn’t just stop with the people it’s directed towards. This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation.”

Read the full report at TribLive.

