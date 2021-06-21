Jen Psaki whacks Jim Jordan's complaint about gas prices with a reminder of Trump's disastrous economic record

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday complained about gas prices being higher now than they were a year ago -- and got promptly shut down by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Writing on Twitter, Jordan complained that the average price of gas now is just over $3 a gallon, while it was only $2.21 per gallon a year ago.

What Jordan failed to mention, of course, is that gas was so cheap because the COVID-19 pandemic had left tens of millions of Americans unemployed and stuck at home.

"You forgot to mention that gas prices are the same now as they were in June 2018," Psaki informed him. "Or that this time last year unemployment was 11.1% -- today it's 5.8%."

For good measure, Psaki also whacked Jordan over Republicans' proposals to pay for the president's infrastructure package by raising the gas tax.

"[President Biden] agrees families shouldn't pay more at the pump -- that's why he's opposed to GOP proposals to raise the gas tax," she wrote.



