Watch: Jim Jordan clashes with NFL commissioner over 100K fine for coach who downplayed Jan. 6 attack

During a House hearing on Wednesday, Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan questioned NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over the $100,000 fine leveled at Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio over comments he made downplaying the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.



The hearing was being held to probe the alleged toxic workplace culture of the Washington Commanders and the actions of owner Daniel Snyder, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Jordan started out asking Goodell if he believes in the First Amendment, to which Goodell replied that he did. Jordan then countered by asking why Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy was reportedly banned from attending NFL games, prompting Goodell to reply that he was "not familiar" with the situation.

Jordan then asked Goodell about Del Rio's fine, to which Goodell responded by saying it was a decision of Commanders and the team’s head coach, Ron Rivera.

“This is the concern I have: It seems to me the NFL encourages all to speak out unless you’re Dave Portnoy and you’re not allowed to a game, unless you’re Jack Del Rio and you get fined,” Jordan said. “That is, I think, the concern not only I have, but a lot of your fans across this country have this standard.”

Later during his questioning, Jordan reminded Goodell of a statement where the NFL encourages "all to speak out and peacefully protest."

"Did you really mean that when you said that, Mr. Goodell?" Jordan said.

"Yes, I think people are always responsible for what they say and what they do," Goodell replied.

"And when you said you encouraged all to speak out, you meant all and not just some," Jordan asked.

"That's correct, Congressman, but you're responsible for what you say," Goodell replied. "There are consequences for what you do and say in life."

Watch the full exchange below.