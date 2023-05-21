'Nothing is off the table': Jim Jordan threatens Hillary Clinton probe in Fox News meltdown

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, threatened to investigate Bill and Hillary Clinton.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked an animated Jordan if he would consider opening an investigation into the Clintons.

"Do you want to see another investigation of Hillary and Bill Clinton?" Bartiromo wondered. "Because in the Durham report, John Durham wrote that while they were pursuing Trump, they made no effort to investigate the claim that Hillary Clinton was taking money from foreigners for her Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation."

"They not only didn't investigate her like they did President Trump, they gave her campaign a defensive briefing!" Jordan exclaimed. "They should have done the same for President Trump because they literally had no evidence."

Jordan said he would talk with his attorneys and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) before proceeding.

"We're going to give that a good hard look," he insisted. "But nothing is off the table because it is critical the American people understand how their government, their agencies have been turned on, them the taxpayer, and we get all the facts out there."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.