Jim Jordan ridiculed after demanding DOJ investigate whether Italian satellites hacked the vote count

On Wednesday, writing for Above the Law, columnist Elizabeth Dye roasted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for suggesting in a hearing earlier in the week that the Justice Department should pursue a 2020 election conspiracy theory involving Italian satellites that Trump had pushed in conversation with the DOJ.

"That is a problem," Jordan said, attacking the DOJ officials who had dismissed Trump's rants as "pure insanity." "When the chief of staff to the president of the United States asks someone in the executive branch to do something, and they basically give him the finger, I think that's the problem we should be looking into."

As Dye noted, though, the thing Trump was demanding the DOJ to look into is truly ridiculous.

"To be clear, the Italygate theory is beyond batsh*t," wrote Dye. "It involves Barack Obama amassing a secret $400 million war chest, then cahootsing with former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to disrupt vote tabulation in key swing states using Italian military satellites. And somehow this was all coordinated at the US Embassy in Rome, according to Brad Johnson, a self-described retired 'CIA Station Chief' and current Epoch Times columnist."

It didn't matter to Jordan that there is no basis for this theory, wrote Dye — nor the fact that Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows violated DOJ independence by making demands of that they investigate.

"Not only did Meadows transgress long-established norms meant to protect the Justice Department from just the kind of political interference he engaged in, but he was also in flagrant violation of the White House's own policy," concluded Dye. "But disregarding flagrant violations is kind of Jim Jordan's bag, so perhaps yesterday's antics should come as no surprise."

