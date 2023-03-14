'No legitimate basis’ for Jim Jordan’s Hunter Biden investigation: analysis

An analysis by Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin found that House Republicans are already in jeopardy of failing in their investigation into President Joe Biden's family.

In her column Tuesday, Rubin observed that Republicans "reached the 'temper tantrum' stage of the Hunter Biden' scandal.'"

"Obviously, there is no legitimate basis for congressional 'oversight' of the matter," Rubin asserted.

Republicans have focused on a statement from about 50 former intelligence officials warning that Hunter Biden's laptop could be a Russian disinformation operation.

But the letter added: "We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement — just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case."

"Nevertheless, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio) sent letters to the signatories, demanding all documents relating to the statement and directing the former officials to appear for transcribed interviews," Rubin wrote. "If they don't comply, they have been warned, subpoenas will be forthcoming."

"And, ironically, it would be an illegitimate and inappropriate use of congressional power — a weaponization of government — if every president's family members and their associates and defenders could be summoned to testify about a made-up controversy," she added.

Rubin pointed out that a court ruling could undermine the investigation.

"The last thing these right-wing congressmen likely would want is a court ruling that their three-ring circus lacks any legitimate legislative purpose and, therefore, cannot compel testimony or document production. A legal defeat for MAGA-inspired investigations (which to date have spectacularly flopped) would be the perfect denouement to Republicans' inept efforts to harness congressional power for political gain," she said.

"In standing up to congressmen bent on bullying and intimidating witnesses to score political points, the former intelligence officials will have performed a public service: revealing the feckless little men behind the curtain," Rubin concluded.