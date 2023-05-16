Jim Jordan smacked down by Dem for quoting 'discredited Durham report' at weaponization hearing
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) pushed back on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) after he cited special counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

The disagreement came during a House Judiciary hearing on the "weaponization" of federal law enforcement.

"Politics is driving the agenda in our federal agencies," Jordan asserted. "If you don't believe me, just read the Durham report from yesterday. No probable cause, no predicate, no evidence whatsoever, and yet they used a fake dossier from the Clinton campaign to open an investigation into a presidential campaign."

"Here's what the Durham report said," he continued. "Quote — failed to, the FBI failed to uphold their mission of fidelity to the law. They didn't follow the law."

Jordan claimed that the weaponization was not limited to presidential campaigns.

"Today, they come after American citizens," he said.

Nadler appeared shocked at Jordan's citation.

"Mr. Chairman, I should be astonished, but I'm not, that the chairman of the committee would quote from the discredited Durham report," he said, "and the discredited Mr. Durham, who filed, I think, a 300-page report giving his opinions, but whose two prosecutions both resulted in acquittals and jurors saying, why did we ever even have to take this?"

