Watch: GOP's Jim Jordan confronted over Jan. 6 subpoena
Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

As he was walking to his office this Tuesday, Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan was confronted by Spectrum News' Taylor Popielarz, who asked him if he plans to comply with the subpoena that was issued to him by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

"They just served it yesterday," Jordan replied. "We just saw it for the first time yesterday."

Popielarz mentioned past statements where Jordan said he has "nothing to hide" in regards to his actions on Jan. 6, and asked, "Why not automatically comply?"

"We're taking a look at the subpoena, we just got it yesterday," Jordan said. "And we've already found that [the Jan. 6 committee] has altered evidence and lied to the country ... So I think anyone would have reservations about going in front of a committee that's already doctored evidence and lied to the country about it."

When asked if his potential refusal to abide by the subpoena would harm his credibility, Jordan simply replied, "No."

The subpoenas were issued to several House Republicans after they declined to voluntarily appear before the special committee.

"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it," said committee chairman Bennie Thompson.

The panel is probing whether Trump, his staff and advisors knowingly encouraged or helped organize the uprising at the seat of Congress by hundreds of the former president's supporters seeking to stop lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden as winner of the November 2020 election.

The panel plans to hold public hearings on its findings beginning next month.

"We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done," Thompson said.

Watch the video below or at this link.

With additional reporting by AFP

