‘Embarrassment to our nation’: Jim Jordan faces furious backlash after using Capitol riot hearing to rant about Clinton

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) used his time during a committee hearing with Donald Trump's former acting attorney general and defense secretary to shout about Hillary Clinton, and it didn't go over well.

Chris Miller, the former acting defense secretary, and Jeffrey Rosen, the former acting attorney general, defended their actions after the November election and during the Jan. 6 insurrection Thursday during a hearing with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The hearing revealed some of the deep partisan differences on the Capitol riot, exemplified by Jordan accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election on behalf of Clinton -- who conceded immediately after losing the vote to Trump, who continues to insist that he won the 2020 election over President Joe Biden.

Jordan was so satisfied with his performance that he quickly tweeted out a clip of it, but others were less impressed.











































































