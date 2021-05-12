‘Embarrassment to our nation’: Jim Jordan faces furious backlash after using Capitol riot hearing to rant about Clinton

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) used his time during a committee hearing with Donald Trump's former acting attorney general and defense secretary to shout about Hillary Clinton, and it didn't go over well.
Chris Miller, the former acting defense secretary, and Jeffrey Rosen, the former acting attorney general, defended their actions after the November election and during the Jan. 6 insurrection Thursday during a hearing with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
The hearing revealed some of the deep partisan differences on the Capitol riot, exemplified by Jordan accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election on behalf of Clinton -- who conceded immediately after losing the vote to Trump, who continues to insist that he won the 2020 election over President Joe Biden.
Jordan was so satisfied with his performance that he quickly tweeted out a clip of it, but others were less impressed.
@Jim_Jordan Those were the most ridiculous statements I’ve ever heard. Do you really think what you are asking has… https://t.co/b0f7S7VW2M— Leslie Phelps (@Leslie Phelps) 1620834718.0
It's Jim Jordan Time, ladies and gentlemen. And he's lying his ass off about Pennsylvania. He also is confused abou… https://t.co/Hk65SrTrmF— Charles P. Pierce (@Charles P. Pierce) 1620833723.0
Jim Jordan is a dreadful "statesman" and a general embarrassment to our nation.— Astrid Johanna (@Astrid Johanna) 1620833561.0
@Jim_Jordan It’s amazing you see a double standard. What Clinton said to media a few months ago didn’t start an ins… https://t.co/DGsqHCgM53— Holly Adamson (@Holly Adamson) 1620834449.0
Why is @Jim_Jordan asking about objecting to the insurrection by arguing the @DNC objected to the vote? No one stop… https://t.co/RoOOmtQYQC— that one chick (@that one chick) 1620834542.0
Jim Jordan is an embarrassment to his position in office. I find it embarrassing that we have these crazy people in… https://t.co/516RS5nnr1— @Old school Queen (@@Old school Queen) 1620834451.0
@Jim_Jordan There is no revisionist history, Hillary Clinton conceded to Donald Trump she didn’t incite an insurrec… https://t.co/QLBOjCu20A— Twinmom (@Twinmom) 1620836756.0
Hey, @Jim_Jordan Democrats in 2016 knit hats and went for a walk. "Republican" trump supporters tried to overthrow… https://t.co/1kJlG2sPIj— Amber Paige (@Amber Paige) 1620834064.0
Please go back to whatever you are doing. You can skip the bullshit @Jim_Jordan is now spewing.— Del Shores (@Del Shores) 1620833495.0
@Jim_Jordan your rant this morning was despicable. It had NOTHING to do with Jan 6th 2020! You're always EVASIVE, y… https://t.co/5WLKelpyUv— Papa Bear (@Papa Bear) 1620834434.0
Why is Jim Jordan re-litigating 2016 and not trying to get answers for what happened on Jan 6th? Could it be becaus… https://t.co/t56woWerqH— GOP is no more (@GOP is no more) 1620834218.0
@Jim_Jordan just listened to you at the hearing. Yes Hillary was disgruntled. The rest of us moved on and accepted… https://t.co/V5nmjea7kl— Ann Oliver (@Ann Oliver) 1620834066.0
Defenders of molesters like @Jim_Jordan love to equate objections to the ‘16 election (amidst active, unprecedented… https://t.co/6NLhLDXcQ0— Andrew Rudick (@Andrew Rudick) 1620834061.0
Jim Jordan is in a hearing about the TRUMP INSURRECTION bitching about Hillary Clinton!?! If Jim Jordan is still in… https://t.co/3J7gV1wZjv— Victor (@Victor) 1620834044.0
@Jim_Jordan Comparing Clinton's 2016 election to Biden's 2020 election is apples to oranges. Russia helped Trump! R… https://t.co/LvKHKdZFyF— Kay Pearce (@Kay Pearce) 1620833924.0
@Jim_Jordan needs to resign and have his mental checked. Wtf does Hilary Clinton have to do with anything? Still pe… https://t.co/jqREcL9Z5B— Meidas_Can_We_Restart_2021? (@Meidas_Can_We_Restart_2021?) 1620835399.0
@therecount @Jim_Jordan 1 - Clinton conceded at midnight 2 - Trump colluded, and Barr covered it up. (7 days ago) 👇 https://t.co/vO8pLlEuqY— JoyUS (@JoyUS) 1620834430.0
@DavidCornDC @Jim_Jordan He is also conflating. Hillary Clinton did not say the election was conducted unfairly at… https://t.co/W8WqwVD2Au— Jeff Leon (@Jeff Leon) 1620834021.0
