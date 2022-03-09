'Bootlicker' Jim Jordan soundly mocked for one-word 'Trump' tweet: 'Really? That's the tweet?'

The defendant is Marshall Neefe, who worked in construction and delivered bottled water. He was arrested in September and has been locked up ever since. He is accused of bringing to the riot a large wooden club he fashioned — dubbed “the Commie Knocker” — and slamming a large metal sign, along with other rioters, into a line of police officers guarding the Capitol.

In petitioning the court to keep him behind bars, prosecutors revealed a series of messages that Neefe had sent on Facebook using the “N-word” and discussing lynching people. Neefe also had made violent threats towards lawmakers, saying that Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell deserved “a bullet in the head.” He also talked openly of igniting a civil war and indicated that he was willing to return to Washington, D.C. with firearms to renew the attack on the Capitol.

After laying out his rationale for detaining Neefe, Lamberth added this highly unusual addendum:

“Some members of the public and even a few members of Congress retain the impression that peaceful political protestors are being held in jail pending trial,” wrote Lamberth, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan. “Neefe’s detention disproves that delusion. Neefe is detained not because of his beliefs, but because of his alleged violent actions and his expressed intent to engage in violent activity again.”