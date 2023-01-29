Jim Jordan shrugs off Tyre Nichols' death because there's no law 'that can stop that evil'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) suggested that he would not take any action after the death of Tyre Nichols because he said that there is no "law that can stop that evil."

During a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Jordan what federal legislation Republicans would consider after five former Memphis police officers were charged with the murder of Nichols.

"Well, I don't know that there's any law that can stop that evil," the lawmaker insisted, calling the video of the killing "difficult to watch."

"What strikes me is just the lack of respect for human life," he continued. "So, I don't know that any law or any training or any reform is going to change. You know, this man is handcuffed; they continued to beat him."

"The fact that we saw that these five individuals did not have any respect for life," Jordan said, "And again, I don't think these five guys represent the vast, vast majority of law enforcement. But I don't know that there's anything you can stop the kind of evil we saw in that video."

The Republican added: "The federal government screws it up so many times."

Watch the video below from NBC or at the link.