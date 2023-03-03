House Dems call Jim Jordan's bluff and dare him to have his 'whistleblowers' testify in public

Unimpressed House Democrats want to put Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) on the spot by making his three FBI "whistleblowers" face public questioning about the so-called "weaponization" of the law enforcement agency.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Democrats thus far have been unimpressed with what they have heard, claiming the agents Jordan has dug up have no direct evidence of wrongdoing and are just passing along second-hand anecdotes.

According to an earlier report from the New York Times, "The first three witnesses to testify privately before the new Republican-led House committee investigating the 'weaponization' of the federal government have offered little firsthand knowledge of any wrongdoing or violation of the law, according to Democrats on the panel who have listened to their accounts.

Instead, the trio appears to be a group of aggrieved former F.B.I. officials who have trafficked in right-wing conspiracy theories, including about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, and received financial support from a top ally of former President Donald J. Trump."

The Post is now reporting that Democrats are urging Jordan to let the public hear from the three, with the report explaining, "One has called repeatedly for the dismantling of the F.B.I. Another suggested that it would be better for Americans to die than to have any kind of domestic intelligence program.”

With that in mind, Democrats are now making efforts to put Jordan in a corner.

"They called on Jordan to schedule the witnesses to testify publicly to allow Americans to judge their credibility, suggesting that Republicans were calling the witnesses whistleblowers so they could shield their testimony — and the investigation — from public scrutiny," wrote the Post's Justine McDaniel before adding that Democrats followed up with a statement saying, "Full context and a reasonable rebuttal are necessary to protect the truth. We hope it serves to educate the public about how House Republicans have found very few facts to fit their favorite talking points.”

