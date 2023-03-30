'He's lost his mind!': Trump buried over his latest bizarre pronouncements
On Thursday, the panel on "Morning Joe" couldn't contain their disbelief at the path that Donald Trump seems to be taking as he makes a third run for the presidency, with co-host Joe Scarborough laughing and noting the former president wants to "terminate the Constitution" if he is re-elected.

After touching on Trump's bizarre comments that implied he is at odds with his own children, the MSNBC host expressed amazement that the former president is still the leading GOP contender for the top spot on the 2024 ticket.

"You want to turn things around? You've got to change the dynamic," he exclaimed. "What is the dynamic you have to change so the game changes? So your business changes? Change the dynamic. They're not doing it as long as you don't change the dynamic."

"If you lost in '17, '18, '19, '20, '21, '22, you're going to lose in '24, but they're not," he continued. "If it is Ron DeSantis versus Joe Biden -- we all have our problems with Ron DeSantis -- you've just changed the dynamic and the Biden team has a reason to be very worried."

"If it's Trump and Biden, go to France for a month; he's lost his mind," he laughed. "Now, he is fighting his own children. He said he wanted to terminate the constitution."

