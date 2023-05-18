Jim Jordan hearing descends into chaos after GOP withholds 'whistleblower' testimony

Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) hearing on the "weaponization" of government turned chaotic on Thursday after Republicans refused to turn over witness testimony.
Following witness statements in a Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) demanded to know why some testimony had not been shared with Democrats.
"It's my understanding that the minority in this committee under the rules is entitled to the same testimony, information, documents that the majority is entitled to," Wasserman Schultz noted. "So I mean, I'm not aware that you're able to withhold information from the minority."
"When it comes to [FBI] whistleblowers, you're not," Jordan shot back.
"That's not right," one Democrat complained. "We gave you all the information we had."
"Mr. Chairman, I can't hear five people at once!" a Republican interrupted. "Can we have regular order?"
"I recognize...," Jordan said before Wasserman Shultz spoke up again.
"I'm inquiring," she observed.
"And I've told you that when it comes to whistleblowers, you are not entitled to it," Jordan shot back.
"Mr. Chairman, these individuals have been determined not to be whistleblowers," Wasserman Shultz said. "These are not whistleblowers. They've been determined by the agency not to be whistleblowers. Are you deciding that they're whistleblowers?"
"Yes, the law decides," Jordan stated before moving on.