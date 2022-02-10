Arizona GOP candidate's Super Bowl ad features him firing a gun at likenesses of Biden and Pelosi

Jim Lamon, a Republican Senate hopeful from the state of Arizona, is showing off a new ad that he says will air during the Super Bowl that features him firing a gun at likenesses of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Mark Kelly (R-AZ).

The ad is set up as a classic Western movie in which Lamon, playing a sheriff, duels with Biden, Pelosi, and Kelly, who are all depicted as masked bandits.

Lamon draws his gun and fires at the three figures, shooting the weapons they're holding out of their hands and causing them to flee.

READ MORE: Newly unearthed records show Trump-endorsed candidate talked 'about having a shootout with police'

"Arizona has had enough of the DC Gang’s open borders, high gas prices, and shifty politicians pushing us around," Lamon wrote on Twitter. "Mark Kelly, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, it’s time for a good old-fashioned showdown."

The video drew an immediate and negative reaction from many Twitter users, some of whom said they had reported Lamon for promoting violence.

Watch the ad below.


