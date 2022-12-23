Watch: GOP congressman mocked on the House floor for ‘yelling and screaming’ during speech
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

After the Senate approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill this Thursday, debate between lawmakers on the House floor got heated as Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy slammed Democrats for refusing to explain how they plan to "borrow money we don't have."

"Everything the American people are watching right now is a complete sham!" Roy said. "It's a fraud -- a fraud being perpetrated on the American people right before their eyes!"

Roy's tirade went on for over five minutes before Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern (D) was recognized to speak. At the outset of his comments, McGovern poked fun at Roy over his angry rant.

"I want to remind the members that the microphones are working," McGovern said. "People don't have to shout."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Maybe it would have worked in fantasyland': AZ columnist buries Kari Lake over lawsuit flop'Maybe it would have worked in fantasyland': AZ columnist buries Kari Lake over lawsuit flop

The approved $1.7 trillion omnibus package funds the federal government through September and provides Ukraine with $45 billion in aid. It also sets aside $38 billion for emergency disaster assistance.

Also included are reforms to the Electoral Count Act -- a response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot -- clarifying that the vice president does not have the power to overturn the results of a presidential election.

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video