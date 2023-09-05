Jimmy Buffett was ‘never ... depressed ever,’ even at the end, family says
Jimmy Buffett arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Beach Bum" at the Arclight cinemas on March 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. - CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — The world is mourning Jimmy Buffett, but the “Margaritaville” singer kept his spirits up until the very end. Buffett died in Sag Harbor last Thursday, following a yearslong battle with Merkel cell skin cancer. He was 76. His sister Laurie Buffett McGuane and brother-in-law, novelist and decadeslong friend Tom McGuane, spoke to People about the beloved musician’s final days. “He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard working and creative,” McGuane, 83, told the outlet. “It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of this life. His sense of h...