Jimmy Carter returning home to begin hospice care
Jimmy Carter (AFP)

According to a report from CNN, former President Jimmy Carter has decided to forgo additional hospital stays and is returning to his home to begin hospice care.

In a statement to the press, The Carter Center explained, "After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

In 2016 the former president revealed that he had undergone treatment -- including surgery -- for melanoma that had spread to his liver and his brain.

The report notes that Carter has been in and out of hospitals in recent days before the decision was made.

The former president recently turned 98.

