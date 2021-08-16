Vaccine-skeptical Tennessee pastor dies from COVID-19 infection
Jimmy DeYoung. (Facebook/Screenshot)

An anti-vaccine Tennessee pastor has died following a short battle with COVID-19.

Bible prophecy teacher Jimmy DeYoung Sr. was hospitalized Aug. 7, less than a week after preaching his last sermon at Harrison's Church of the Highlands, and died Sunday of complications from the coronavirus, reported The Chattanoogan.

"God has called a faithful servant home," reads a message posted on his Facebook account. " Dr Jimmy DeYoung passed away early this morning at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Judy, his loving wife and companion in ministry for over 60 years, was by his side until the very end. He is survived by a large family who loved him dearly. We covet your prayers at this time. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord!!"

DeYoung hosted the daily "Prophecy Today" radio program syndicated on hundreds of stations since 1968, and before his own fatal infection spread misinformation discouraging his followers from getting vaccinated -- although he did assure them that the shots were most likely not the biblical mark of the beast.

"That mark of the beast comes into play at the midway point of the seven-year Tribulation period," DeYoung said in December. "Therefore no Christians should worry about the mark of the beast since all Christians leave earth at the Rapture three and a half years before the mark comes into play. As to whether you take the corona virus vaccine, that will be a personal decision."

