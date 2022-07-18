Trump-loving Georgia congressman subpoenaed by grand jury in election tampering probe

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), who was former President Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger in a failed bid to oust Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has now been subpoenaed by the special grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Via Politico's Kyle Cheney, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis slapped Hice with a subpoena on Monday to compel his testimony before the special grand jury that was impaneled earlier this year and that has also subpoenaed Trump allies including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Hice is being requested to testify before the grand jury on Tuesday, July 19.

After losing the 2020 election, Trump focused intensely on getting Georgia, where he lost by fewer than 12,000 votes, to throw out its certified vote tally.

In an infamous phone call with Raffensperger, Trump urged the secretary of state to "recalculate" the final tally and "find" the thousands of votes he would need to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

Willis has since launched a criminal investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the results, although no charges have yet been handed to the former president.