Ex-Trump attorney facing lawsuit apologizes for saying fired administration official should be 'taken out at dawn and shot'
According to a report from Axios, attorney Joeseph diGenova has issued a written apology to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs for stating on Newsmax that the dismissed Trump administration official should be executed.

In December, Krebs filed a lawsuit against diGenova, Newsmax and the Trump campaign for defamation, emotional distress and conspiracy after the attorney attacked him by saying, that Krebs "should be drawn and quartered" and "taken out at dawn and shot," following Krebs interview on "60 Minutes" where he disputed Trump's assertion that there was election fraud that led to Trump's failure to be re-elected.

In the suit Krebs claimed the three parties he was suing, "engaged in a conspiracy to defame and inflict severe emotional distress" on conservatives "who refuse to subserviently hew to the [Trump] campaign's false narratives" on election tampering.

That led to diGenova's comments which he is now apologizing for.

According to Axios, diGenova wrote, "During the show, I made regrettable statements regarding Christopher Krebs, which many interpreted as a call for violence against him," adding, "A few days later on Newsmax, I apologized for my grossly inappropriate statements, and today I reiterate my public apology to Mr. Krebs and his family for any harm my words caused. Given today's political climate, I should have more carefully expressed my criticism of Mr. Krebs, who was just doing his job."

