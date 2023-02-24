Jill Biden reveals her husband's plans for 2024

First Lady Jill Biden did her part to tamp down fears that her husband will step aside in 2024, telling the Associated Press that President Joe Biden is gearing up to announce a run for reelection.

“He says he’s not done,” the first lady said while on her five-day trip to Africa. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” she told reporters.

People close to the President say the announcement will likely come in April after the first fundraising quarter ends.

IN OTHER NEWS: Florida student knocks out teacher in brutal attack after she takes his Nintendo Switch

The First Lady ignored a question about whether she helped her husband make the decision.

Joe Biden has not declared a reelection bid but is widely expected to do so soon, with the campaign starting to heat up. On the Republican side, so far the frontrunner is former president Donald Trump, whom Biden beat in the tumultuous 2020 election.

Biden is likely to run on his heavyweight political record after two years in which he steered the country past the Covid pandemic, ended the US war in Afghanistan and rallied Western countries opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, questions around his age and constant Republican insinuations that he is mentally incompetent will likely be a major through-line during the campaign.





With additional reporting by AFP