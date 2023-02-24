Florida student knocks out teacher in brutal attack after she takes his Nintendo Switch

A Florida high school student has been arrested and charged after he tackled and viciously beat a teacher who took away his Nintendo Switch during class, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

The 17-year-old male student, who is reportedly 6'6 and 270 pounds, can be seen on security video running towards the teacher and pushing her down, apparently knocking her unconscious.

As the teacher lies face down on the floor, the student then proceeds to repeatedly kick and punch her in the body, and then punch her in the back of her head while she lies motionless. Other students and staff members try to intervene and restrain the student, who continues to attack the teacher.

When police arrived at Matanzas High School, they found the teacher lying on the ground bleeding. According to reports, after police took the student into custody and as they walked him past the teacher who was still lying on the ground, he spat at her and said he would come back to kill her.

"The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for," Sheriff Rick Staly of the Flagler Sheriff's Offices said in a statement. "We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive."

The student, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. He has been charged with felony aggravated battery.

