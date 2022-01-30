CNN panel erupts after former Trump adviser mocks Biden's reasons for wanting a Black woman on the Supreme Court

A squabble broke out on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning after two former advisors to Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of wanting to pick a Black woman to be on the Supreme Court as a way to bolster his poll numbers.

With former President Barrack Obama adviser Stephanie Cutter on to explain the historical importance of replacing retiring Justice Stephen Breyer with a Black woman, former Trump advisor Dave Urban laughed while she talked before he dismissed the search for a nominee as pandering to Black voters.

"I think he's making this decision to ensure that the Supreme Court represents the people it's supposed to serve," Cutter explained as Urban looked on. " We've never had a Black woman on the court and that's a tragedy. So this is an historic moment. It's a shame that people can't see the importance of the moment, he's not making this choice because of politics. He's making this choice to ensure that the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land represents all Americans."

"Steph, did you say that without laughing, this is not a political pick?" Urban smirked. "All Supreme Court picks are political picks. It's completely political."

"No, no. Elections matter, we all agree. This is his pick," Cutter replied as he attempted to talk over her.

"It's President Biden's pick, he made a commitment to put a Black woman on the court because there has never been a Black woman on the court," she persisted as Urban interjected dismissively, "Joe Biden wouldn't be president if it weren't for Black women That's why he's picking a Black woman."

"We shouldn't be arguing about why -- let's just take a moment and recognize this is the right thing to do for the country," Cutter shot back as Urban continued, "His numbers are so terrible everywhere else, he needs --."

"There's a short list," Cutter cut in. "Nobody really knows who exactly is on that list. These women are incredibly accomplished women."

Watch below: