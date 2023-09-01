Biden-voting Utah Republican could pull off election shocker: report

A Utah Republican running for a U.S. House seat in the Beehive State is poised to pull off a special election shocker, Huffington Post reports.

Becky Edwards, who voted for Joe Biden and bucks the GOP’s position on reproductive rights, is among three candidates competing in Tuesday’s GOP special election primary for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

And Edwards is the frontrunner according to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll with 32 percent of respondents saying they plan to vote for her.

The special election is being held to replace outgoing Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican in his sixth term who is giving up his seat amid his wife’s health issues.

Edwards in 2022 ran for the Senate against incumbent Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

Edwards' House candidacy has attracted national media attention, according to the report.

Liz Skalka writes for HuffPo that: “Since GOP gerrymandering eliminated Utah’s only competitive House seat in 2022, the contest to replace Stewart’s safe Republican seat had gone largely under the radar.”

“But Utah’s second district could end up electing one of the lower chamber’s most interesting new members: A Republican who expressed concerns about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and who openly urged Republicans to vote for someone besides Trump — although neither are issues Edwards is putting front and center to voters in a district that includes a broad swath of ultra-conservative rural Utah.”

