Biden pushed a Robin Hood message in national address -- and 85% of viewers approved: report
Screengrab.

President Joe Biden laid out a progressive economic agenda during his first address to Congress.

Politico headlined, "Biden embraces his inner Robin Hood."

"President Joe Biden wants to soak the rich to give to the middle class and poor. And he ain't afraid to say so. In his first address before a joint session of Congress, the president embraced a tax-and-spend mantra to frame his next big legislative fight, walking right up to a third rail that has terrified Democrats for decades and forced his predecessors to triangulate and retreat to safer middle ground," Politico reported.

Americans responded overwhelmingly in favor of his message, according to a snap poll of viewers conducted by CBS News. The poll found 85% of respondents approved, while only 15% disapproved.