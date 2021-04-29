Biden pushed a Robin Hood message in national address -- and 85% of viewers approved: report

President Joe Biden laid out a progressive economic agenda during his first address to Congress.
Politico headlined, "Biden embraces his inner Robin Hood."
"President Joe Biden wants to soak the rich to give to the middle class and poor. And he ain't afraid to say so. In his first address before a joint session of Congress, the president embraced a tax-and-spend mantra to frame his next big legislative fight, walking right up to a third rail that has terrified Democrats for decades and forced his predecessors to triangulate and retreat to safer middle ground," Politico reported.
Pres. Biden on the GOP's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017: "My fellow Americans: Trickle down economics has never work… https://t.co/gtHHl7nmlc— The ReidOut (@The ReidOut)1619661064.0
Americans responded overwhelmingly in favor of his message, according to a snap poll of viewers conducted by CBS News. The poll found 85% of respondents approved, while only 15% disapproved.
*CBS News Poll of Speech Watchers* We interviewed watchers immediately after the speech. More than eight in 10 of… https://t.co/g4lGsr4HzR— CBS News Poll (@CBS News Poll)1619665182.0