Republicans 'can't find all that much to get fired up about' Biden -- and that's hurting their midterm campaigns

President Joe Biden has so far been able to escape the fate of every commander in chief for at least a generation.

Every president for at least the past 30 years has been successfully vilified by his opponents, but Republicans have been unable to land their political blows on Biden -- whose approval rating has never fallen below 52 percent, reported the Intelligencer.

"Biden is essentially absent from Republicans' early messaging as they craft their midterms strategies — unlike Trump in 2018 and Barack Obama in 2010 — because even Americans who won't vote for him feel mostly okay about him as a person and can't find all that much to get fired up about," wrote columnist Gabriel Debenedetti.

The president's disapproval rating has never risen above 42 percent, and the stability of his approval ratings are the most consistent through the early part of his term than any chief executive since World War II.

"Republicans worked overtime to make previous Democratic presidents seem alien or elitist," said Democratic pollster Geoff Garin. "It is hard to do that with Biden. He is 'middle-class Joe' and a good family man, and for most voters he is 'one of us' instead of 'one of them. Voters may disagree with Biden on issues, but even then they still have a sense that his heart is in the right place. How do you generate a lot of animus toward a guy like that?"

Donald Trump and his campaign spent millions trying to persuade voters that Biden would abolish the suburbs, was involved in an international conspiracy with his son Hunter and was basically senile, but those failed to resonate -- and Republicans running for office have basically ignored the president.

"The best criticism of a political opponent is a criticism that's essentially true," said GOP pollster Whit Ayres. "If the criticism is essentially false, it will not resonate with most voters. You can't create something out of nothing, and [Biden] hasn't given any sustenance or support to the idea that he is some kind of senile old man or some far-left-wing socialist."