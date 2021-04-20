Joe Biden on Chauvin guilt: 'Murder in the full light of day that ripped the blinders off of systemic racism'

President Joe Biden addressed the nation after the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, sending blessings to George Floyd and his family. But more than that, Biden called for this to be the beginning of the systemic change to put an end to police brutality in America.

In a call, Vice President Harris told the Floyd family, "This is a day of justice in America," adding, "We really do believe that with your leadership and the president that we have in the White House that we're going to make something good come out of this tragedy, OK?"

"Enough of the senseless killings," Biden said. "For so many people, it seems like it took a unique and extraordinary convergence of factors. A brave young woman with a smartphone camera. The crowd that was traumatized. Traumatize witnesses. A murder that lasts almost 10 minutes in broad daylight. Probably for the whole world to see. Officers standing up and testify against a fellow officer instead of just closing the ranks, who should be commended. The jury who heard the evidence carried out their civic duty in the midst of an extraordinary moment under extraordinary pressure. For so many, it feels like it took all of that for the judicial system to deliver just basic accountability. We saw how dramatic and exhausted just watching the trial was for so many people. think about those year listing think about how traumatic was for you. You weren't there. You didn't know any of the people. But it was difficult. Especially for the witnesses. wider relive that day. It's a trauma. on top of the fear that so many people of color live with every day. When they go to sleep at night and pray for the safety of their loved ones.

