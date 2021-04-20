WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden addresses the nation after the verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

President Joe Biden will address the nation after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin case.

Biden, who got to know George Floyd's family during the 2020 campaign, said that when he met Floyd's daughter, she told him, "my daddy changed the world." It's clear that Floyd's death has certainly changed the perspective of many who witnessed the harshness of Chauvin's actions, his pleas for help from Floyd and the many who begged Chauvin to stop.

Biden repeated Floyd's family's request for peace and calm ahead of the verdict, asking that people celebrate or mourn without violence in the community.

After the comments about Chauvin, Biden will deliver remarks about his jobs plan.

You can watch Biden's remarks in the video below:



