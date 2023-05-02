GOP debt limit bill will make reelection harder for Republicans in Biden districts: report

President Joe Biden (D) beat Donald Trump in a number of districts that are now represented by Republicans in the House, and those members of the GOP just voted for a debt limit increase bill that would be "toxic" to their reelection efforts, according to the New Republic.

By supporting the bill, the 18 Republicans are tying themselves to the bill's provisions that would not go over well in districts Biden won. Those provisions include $131 billion in cuts to discretionary domestic spending, according to Daniel Strauss' report.

"In voting for this bill, the Biden-district Republicans who already face a narrow path to winning reelection will face an even narrower path," Strauss said. "Take Congressman David Valadao’s district in California. Biden beat Donald Trump in that district by 13 percentage points in the last presidential election."

Strauss goes on to say that:

“I think the challenge for being a Republican in a frontline race or a highly vulnerable Republican this election is anything that you do that only crystalizes your MAGA standing amongst the party in a district that is likely to vote for Joe Biden just increases your likelihood of not going back to Washington,” according to Democratic strategist Dan Sena, a former executive director of House Democrats’ campaign arm, explained how difficult it could be for Republicans to win races in districts where Biden was the victor in 2020.

Sena added, "“The benefits that the David Valadaos, the Don Bacons, have had in the past is that they have always been able to make the case that there is something else about them, there is something about their voting record that makes them less MAGA and more moderate."