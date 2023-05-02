'Caveman' Jan. 6 attacker appears to have violated his probation already

National security analyst Marcy Wheeler observed a note posted among U.S. federal court filings indicating Jan. 6 attacker Aaron Mostofsky violated his probation.

Mostofsky is known as the "caveman" for his fur costume with a skinned fox head during the storming of the U.S Capitol. He carried a walking stick. He is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Steven Mostofsky, and his brother is Nachman Mostofsky, the vice president of the South Brooklyn Conservative Club.

“When it started getting chaotic to a point that I had never experienced, I started to make bad decisions,” Mostofsky said during his sentencing hearing. He managed to get past Capitol Police officers and made his way into the Senate, while wearing a bulletproof vest over his furry costume, reading "police."

After the attack, Mostofsky bragged he wouldn't face any consequences for his actions because his “brother is connected to conservative party and my father’s a Judge.”

He got eight months in prison and 12 months of supervised release after pleading guilty on Feb. 2, 2022, the Justice Department press release explained at the time. He was also required to do 200 hours of community service and give $2,000 in restitution.

It appears it was during that 12 months of supervised release that he breached the probation agreement. Those agreements require that the convicted person not commit any new law violations and doesn't violate any technical terms outlined in the terms of their release. There were no other details about the release on the DOJ's website.

