Biden dismisses Trump's angry rant without even saying his name

Speaking to the press Sunday on his way back to Washington, President Joe Biden was asked about gun safety legislation and the chances of it finally moving forward.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that he thinks there are at least 60 votes to pass a background checks bill, and Biden said it was something he, too, was looking at in terms of gun safety solutions.

"I'm the only one that's ever got it passed, man," said Biden, double-masked and carrying his own bags. "Everybody keeps wondering if I care about rational gun control. The only gun control that has ever passed is mine. It's going to happen again."

Reporters then asked him about former President Donald Trump's rant over the weekend after hijacking a wedding a Mar-a-Lago to do his own version of a campaign rally.

"Do you miss me yet?" Trump asked, begging for applause. In a Sunday Fox News call-in, Trump said that "people" are asking him to go to the border. "The Border Patrol and the people of ICE want me there and have asked me to go. I feel I sort of owe it to them."

"It's impossible with what they have done to stay in Mexico should have been left. Now they stay in the United States, by the way, stay in and never leave," Trump said, before attacking Biden's "remain in Mexico" policy that Trump also used.

"We are putting in place a plan I feel very confident about, and I don't care what the other guy does. Thank you," Biden said simply.

See the video below:



