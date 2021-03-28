WATCH: Donald Trump hijacked a Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rant about Joe Biden

Appearing on CNN's "Reliable Sources," an attorney from Dominion Voting Systems explained this client's case billion dollar defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News and hinted the company is still pondering a lawsuit aimed at former President Donald Trump.



Speaking with host Brian Stelter, attorney Stephen Shackleford explained that top executives at the conservative news network already know the case is lost because they tried to make amends by backtracking on comments made by the network's personalities while on-air.



As Shackleford explained, the rush to correct the stories after weeks of their employees pushing the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump was an admission of guilt. Add to that they ran disclaimers during low viewership hours while still promoting the lies at other hours.



"As you know, part of proving that a statement is defamatory is to prove that it was made either knowing the stories were false or with reckless disregard for the truth," the attorney stated. "You pointed out to your viewers that our complaint lays out in gory detail of days and days over weeks and weeks Fox kept spouting lies about Dominion, devastating lies about Dominion on their airwaves even while being told the truth over and over again."



"And yes, they were told the truth by Dominion," he continued. "Dominion sent multiple emails and retraction demands -- there was a chorus of bipartisan officials explaining how the lies were false. How the election -- how Dominion machines performed as they were supposed to and accurately counted the votes."



"Fox was not reporting the news with the news outlined in the complaint," he told the CNN host. "Fox was repeatedly stating as fact, putting on Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and also with their own anchors endorsing what Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani were saying, all of these lies about Dominion and stating them as fact and they did have a Dominion spokesperson on at one point but it was much smaller viewership and Fox did not promote it like they promoted [the segments done by Maria] Bartiromo and [Lou] Dobbs and other shows they put throughout their massive social media network."



"But you can't get away from defamation by saying the truth in the morning and lying through your teeth in the afternoon," he explained. "If that was the case, all the media would have to do is issue a retraction after the damage. But that is not the law of defamation, knowing with reckless disregard."



Watch below:



